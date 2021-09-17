The following letter to the community is published at the request of the organization leaders.
Dear Scarsdale Community,
Scarsdale Cub Scout Pack 440 invites K-5th grade boys and girls to attend our annual Klondike Kickoff recruiting event, which will be held outdoors Sunday, Sept. 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Hitchcock Church, 6 Greenacres Ave. Among the fun games and activities for all kids, we will make s’mores using a solar oven, race model boats your kids make in our rain gutter regatta, create smoothies using a blender powered by a bicycle and meet some exotic animals from the Weinberg Nature Center.
Come learn more about all the fun activities we have planned for this year. Run by parents and enjoyed by children, Pack 440 will help your kids learn more about enjoying the outdoors, teamwork, STEM and community service. We intend to organize activities outdoors.
We please ask that kids and parents attend wearing masks. Please send us a note to scarsdalecubs@gmail.com with your RSVP indicating the age and gender of each of your cubs that plans to attend. You may also go to our Evite page, bit.ly/3zY7GIZ, to register.
We thank Hitchcock Presbyterian Church for its ongoing support, space and sponsorship of Pack 440 as a service to the entire Scarsdale community.
Brice Kirkendall-Rodríguez
Cubmaster
Brian Rosenthal
Assistant cubmaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.