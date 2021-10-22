Early voting starts Oct. 23 for Westchester county executive, county clerk and county legislator. Elections are important at all levels of government, especially local elections where the winners directly affect residents’ quality of life. The Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee urges voters to cast their ballots for the entire Democratic slate of candidates on Row A.
Early voting lasts through Oct. 31. Any Westchester resident may vote at any early voting location in the county during the early voting period. For a complete list of early voting locations and hours, see the nonpartisan site voteearlyny.org.
If you vote on Election Day, Nov. 2, you must vote at your assigned polling location for your current address. Your vote will not be counted if you do not cast it at your assigned polling place on Election Day.
Reelect George Latimer, county executive: What a breath of fresh air! As compared to his predecessor, George Latimer understands that elected officials have a duty to actually govern, not grandstand with budget gimmicks and stalled projects. The Latimer administration exudes a competent, steady hand. Though it was one of the earliest sites of the pandemic, Westchester is now managing the pandemic with some of the highest vaccination rates in the country. County Executive Latimer stopped the privatization policy for county communal assets, such as the Westchester County Airport. He reinstituted surveillance of dangerous chemicals at the airport, which sits adjacent to the Kensico Reservoir. He does not believe in the Republican “starve the beast” mentality for government that inevitably shortchanges everyone in the county. All this with two successive cuts in county taxes.
Reelect Tim Idoni, county clerk: Tim Idoni is another elected official that is committed to doing his job for the benefit of the public. He is the master of administrative detail. With the help of technology, Idoni made a dramatic cut in personnel even as the workload of the office increased.
Reelect Ben Boykin, county legislator: Ben Boykin is currently our county legislator and deserves to be reelected. He is also the chair of the county legislature. Working with the county executive, Boykin and the county board made sure that Westchester had sufficient protective equipment in the early stages of the pandemic. County Legislator Boykin, who has a financial background, is also mindful of costs to taxpayers.
Myra Saul
Chair, Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee
