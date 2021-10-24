There’s a great new way to shop local and support our Scarsdale businesses. The Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) has created a unique program that makes it fun, convenient and easy for all of us to help our merchant community, and keep local spending local. It’s called the ’Dale Dollars eGift Card, and anyone can purchase one of these cards on the SBA website.
Individuals can send a digital gift card containing a personal message to family, friends, clients and colleagues via email, text, or physical copy. Recipients then choose to spend it at one of the many participating merchants in Scarsdale — or mix it up and spend flexibly at multiple locations throughout our village.
With the holidays just around the corner, all of us should consider supporting our local businesses by purchasing a ’Dale Dollars gift card. It’s also great as a last-minute birthday, teacher, or coach gift, or just to show your appreciation for a friend. The recipient will love it because it’s more personal and practical than a gift card to a big-box store or an online retailer.
Participating in this program is an easy way to “Shop Local.” And there are so many reasons why shopping local is a good idea, especially this year: You keep more money in our local economy. You celebrate the uniqueness of Scarsdale. You support local jobs. You help the environment. You encourage community. You conserve tax dollars. You benefit from local expertise. You invest in entrepreneurship. You make Scarsdale a destination.
If you’re looking for a way to do some good for the community you love, while also making a friend’s or colleague’s day, send a ’Dale Dollars eGift Card. For more information go to the Scarsdale Business Alliance website at scarsdalebusinessalliance.com.
Dalya Khan
Amy Nadasdi
Scarsdale Business Alliance members
