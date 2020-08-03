The July 10 issue of the Inquirer [Police report, page 5] reported a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Garth and Popham roads. She sustained an injury to her head and was taken to White Plains Hospital. Having lived on Garth Road for more than 30 years, I have wondered many times how come someone hasn’t been killed there. It is that kind of dangerous crossing.
I had hoped when the railroad bridge was redone a number of years ago there would be an “all pedestrian only” pattern in the traffic signal such as the one seen at the busy intersection of Central Avenue and Hartsdale Road. I have seen many close calls at this Scarsdale intersection. Better signage might help, such as “No turn on red,” “Vehicles must wait for turn arrow” or “Pedestrians must wait for ‘all pedestrian’ hand signal.”
Must there be a death due to being hit by a vehicle before improvement is made? I would hope not.
BARBARA SCHIFFMAN
Garth Road
