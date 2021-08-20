It’s called shoving. That’s the rippled asphalt you get at intersections such as Popham and Post roads, and at Popham and the over-lit [First Republic] bank in the village, and at Cornell and Weaver streets. It’s dangerous and unpleasant. It causes swerving and uneven braking, and it seems to exist in the village for years on end.
I recognize that roads are on a long replacement cycle, so the whole of Popham Road might not be repaved for decades. But it would be nice if village employees would drive the roads once in a while and replace those few hundreds of feet of awfulness all around the village sooner rather than later instead of ignoring it.
Paul Asher
Drake Road
