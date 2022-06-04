Well, another storm and yet more “healthy” trees collapse.
What is Scarsdale Village’s obsession with protecting large trees over people? For years my neighbors and I have begged the village to please remove an incredibly large oak tree that is inches from the curb on White Road, and would destroy any one of four homes underneath it, depending on the angle if it were to collapse.
And for years the village has responded that they “cannot remove a tree unless it is diseased, dead, or dying” and then in the next breath they admit that large healthy trees can and do collapse, such as one on White Road did Sunday, May 22, falling into (and across) the entire street, destroying a parked car that was at least 50 feet away. Luckily no one was hurt or killed — this time.
This is madness, having to live in fear of ridiculously large village trees that may collapse onto our homes any time and thus pose a mortal threat to our families.
Scarsdale Village needs to remove all trees in their care that are so large as to pose this threat. According to reports, hurricane season began June 1 and it’s expected to be a particularly potent one.
It’s just a matter of time until a tragedy. Act now.
Dominic Ciafardini
White Road
