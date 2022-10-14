This year, New York School Board recognition week is taking place from Oct. 17-21. Each year, this week serves as a time to highlight the work of dedicated volunteer school board members. Scarsdale PT Council would like to publicly recognize the incredible dedication and immense scope of volunteer service of the members of the Scarsdale Board of Education.
These seven community members dedicate tremendous time and effort to maintain and enhance the education of our community’s children. They serve a significant role as fiscal stewards and advocates, in addition to engaging with and working alongside district administration, school groups and the broader community.
