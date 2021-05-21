Your May 14 issue has a detailed report [“Scarsdale Schools lean in to boost diversity in education”] on New York State’s requirement that schools develop policies that advance DEI objectives, that is, policies that promote diversity, equity and inclusion. There’s nothing wrong with that approach, but it seems to me from the heavy detail in your article that Scarsdale and New York State are overdoing it. American schools have American principles and standards — developed over centuries of effort and achievement. Foreign students must learn those standards and try to meet them. I did not see any hint of that in your DEI article.
ANDREW C. HARTZELL JR.
Eastwoods Lane
(0) comments
