Our country, the oldest and longest sustaining democracy in the world, was built on the right for representation in our government. We gained our independence because we believed that the idea of a government that ruled over us without representing us was an unjust one. Voting is a constitutional right and the best expression of our commitment to ourselves, our community and country.
Studies show that when voters vote the first year they are eligible, they are more likely to vote every year in the future, and so it becomes a cultivated habit and great civic duty. The ballot, seemingly small, holds great power of democracy. This power can only be wielded by citizens who go out and vote. In elections, as in life, showing up matters. Voting, and by extension, democracy is a habit — let’s practice it.
As high school students, we, like so many others our age, don’t know what the future holds for us. However, we can be certain that the policies of the elected officials will impact our lives in the coming years. From the challenges faced in health care inequities in the midst of a global pandemic, to the reshaping of immigration laws, to the curtailing of exploding costs of college, or the grand challenge of climate change; our generation will be disproportionately impacted. These issues may be unresolved in the future if we don’t speak up about them. So before casting your ballot, think not merely of the election but the next generation and their lives and aspirations as well. Just because we can’t vote doesn’t mean our voices shouldn’t be heard.
Make sure you are registered to vote, and read about the candidates and their policies and plans for the country before making a decision. Various news sources have online articles that compare candidates and analyze their policies and what they might mean for the country. Do the homework on the issues that matter to you before voting.
All this would be for nothing if you weren’t able to actually cast your ballot. In Westchester County, early voting starts on Oct. 24. If you have any health concerns about in-person voting, due to the pandemic, then review the information on absentee ballots at the Westchester County Board of Elections website, which has a list of polling places and voting hours.
There are only a few weeks before Election Day and, according to the U.S. Elections Project, more than 3.8 million Americans have already cast their votes in early voting, far surpassing the 75,000 voters in the same time frame in 2016. This early surge in voting numbers could be a precursor for record voter turnout for the November elections and, hopefully, every eligible voter will be able to participate in our democracy this year.
Despite the hurdles we may face, we must protect our democracy in times of distress, so that it can flourish — or simply stated: Elections are determined by the people who show up. Our voice and vote matter!
SKANDAN GURUMURTHY
Edgemont High School 10th grade
NISHTA NANDAKUMAR
EHS 11th grade
