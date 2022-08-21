The Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee had another successful event to raise funds for local and state candidates Thursday, Aug. 11.

The Scarsdale committee thanks Assembly Member Amy Paulin and her husband Ira Schuman for hosting the event at their home and for providing pizza and ice cream for our hungry guests. Thank you as well to Dean Moretta, owner of Vintology Wine & Spirits, for providing the wine.

