The Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee had another successful event to raise funds for local and state candidates Thursday, Aug. 11.
The Scarsdale committee thanks Assembly Member Amy Paulin and her husband Ira Schuman for hosting the event at their home and for providing pizza and ice cream for our hungry guests. Thank you as well to Dean Moretta, owner of Vintology Wine & Spirits, for providing the wine.
We heard from three of our elected officials — Tom DiNapoli, New York State Comptroller, Shelley Mayer, our likely new state senator, and Paulin, Scarsdale’s own legislative dynamo.
Their consistent two-part message: This statewide election may be a challenging year for Democrats. Nothing should be taken for granted. Go out and vote. The second part: New York State is a bulwark against the extremism of the Supreme Court when it comes to abortion rights and gun safety. New York has also been fiscally prudent. These are some of the good reasons to vote for Democrats. So get out there and vote.
If you are interested in Democratic politics and want to take the next step of more involvement, contact scarsdaledems@gmail.com.
If you are a registered Democrat, remember to vote in the Aug. 23 congressional primary.
Please note that the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee has not made an endorsement in this race.
Chair, Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee
