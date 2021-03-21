The clearest evidence yet of the wasteful extravagance of the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion “relief” bill is that Scarsdale may receive $1.96 million.
Our town is one of the richest in the country but President Biden and his Democratic vote-getters throw money around carelessly proclaiming it’s needed for everyone because of the virus. And first notice of this handout came in an email from New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, an expert in getting himself noticed.
ANDREW C. HARTZELL JR.
Eastwoods Lane
