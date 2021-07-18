As chairperson of the Council on People with Disabilities, I would like to thank the entire Scarsdale community for engaging with us in our efforts to establish a wonderfully functioning village for all people. Councils and committees are great, but it does take a village to get it done.
I would like to draw attention to an area of importance that was not addressed in the Inquirer article [“Successes and challenges: Accessibility for those with disabilities in Scarsdale,” July 9] that is voting rights for people with disabilities.
Much has been written and debated and challenged regarding the reconstruction of voting rights concerning racial discrimination. Little has been written regarding the discrimination that these changes impose on those with disabilities.
It is crucial that Scarsdale spearheads the effort that disavows any burdens that voters with disabilities might encounter.
Thank you for being the informed citizens that you are.
MARIAN GREEN
Chair, Council on People with Disabilities
