This is to ensure that Scarsdale residents are aware of Congressman Jamaal Bowman’s recent actions so that they can act accordingly.

On July 18, he voted against a House resolution (that passed by a vote of 412 to 9) condemning anti-Semitism, pledging support for Israel, and declaring that Israel is neither racist nor an apartheid state. What this means is that Congressman Bowman, representing those who live in Scarsdale, is refusing to denounce anti-Semitism and is proclaiming that Israel is a racist apartheid state unworthy of U.S. support. Polls have shown that Americans in both parties feel otherwise.

