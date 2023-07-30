This is to ensure that Scarsdale residents are aware of Congressman Jamaal Bowman’s recent actions so that they can act accordingly.
On July 18, he voted against a House resolution (that passed by a vote of 412 to 9) condemning anti-Semitism, pledging support for Israel, and declaring that Israel is neither racist nor an apartheid state. What this means is that Congressman Bowman, representing those who live in Scarsdale, is refusing to denounce anti-Semitism and is proclaiming that Israel is a racist apartheid state unworthy of U.S. support. Polls have shown that Americans in both parties feel otherwise.
Bowman continued to pursue his own personal agenda on July 19 when he was one of only a handful of Congressional Representatives to boycott moderate Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s speech to the U.S. Congress.
Congressman Bowman is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). The DSA publicly states: “We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle against apartheid, colonialism … ”
Israel is a vibrant imperfect democracy. While it is challenged by many external and internal security threats, it still tries to uphold the rights of all of its citizens and is far from an apartheid state.
Increasingly, Israel’s enemies in the U.S. accuse Israel of being an apartheid state (regardless of which party is leading its government) and chant “from the river to the sea, all of Palestine will be free.” In other words, accusations of racism are purposely being used to call for the destruction of the Jewish state by individuals and groups like the DSA.
In 1948, Israelis and Palestinians were both offered their own states by the United Nations. Israel accepted the proposal; the Palestinians rejected it and launched an all-out war to wipe out the Jewish state. More recently, the current head of the Palestinian Authority maintained that a future Palestinian State would be free of Jews. All the while, Palestinian media and educational material call for the destruction of the Jewish state and incite anti-Semitism.
It seems the height of hypocrisy that many in the U.S. who espouse liberal values never call out the racist elements of Palestinian society, yet launch this charge so freely against Israel.
As a daughter of a Holocaust survivor, and someone whose liberal values dictate the need to fight against all forms of hatred, I find Congressman Bowman’s actions and associations disturbing. Not only did he just vote against a measure denouncing anti-Semitism at a time of rising anti-Semitic activity, he also stands with those who wish to eliminate the State of Israel.
I don’t believe that Congressman Bowman’s extreme opinions reflect those of his constituents, and I hope Scarsdale voters seek someone more moderate in future elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.