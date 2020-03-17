Like many of my neighbors and friends, I was looking forward to the COVID-19 presentation that the village streamed on Tuesday [March 10]. However, I was shocked by the content and tone of the presentation, which not only has material misinformation that can potentially damage the public health response, but is downright prejudiced in places.
While Dr. [Harish] Moorjani has an MBBS and specializes in infectious disease, he is not an epidemiologist or public health expert who studied how viruses spread and what constitutes reasonable public response. To hear him disparage renowned experts in the field (Dr. Marc Lipsitch at Harvard, for example) and state, “Don’t listen to the experts,” is simply ridiculous.
Yes, there were some widely known facts and a common sense approach to protecting oneself in the presentation that can be easily found on the CDC or Mayo Clinic websites. However, there is much more that cannot be found in any reputable medical publication, website and often directly contradicts the prevailing medical opinion. Yes, 80% of the people will have only mild symptoms. That doesn’t mean we should ask to be infected because for sure nothing will happen to us and we will have immunity now, as the good doctor suggested.
What kind of selfish and irresponsible comment is this?
It is one thing to try to calm people with humor and facts, it is another to simply mislead people with soothsaying. In only three weeks, an advanced health care system like Italy’s is being brought to its knees because too many people are getting infected and the 15-20% that do need hospitalization are overwhelming the system. Doctors are exhausted and getting infected and, in some cases, dying. And the good doctor forecasted only a few days earlier (in a presentation at another Westchester town) that Italy is an advanced country, unlike China, and he was sure they would have it under control. This is pure nonsense.
We all need to work together to slow down the infection to protect and help the vulnerable as well as the health care professionals among us. Has Dr. Moorjani personally treated any COIVD-19 patient? He surely spoke as if he knew answers to questions that still puzzle the medical community. Is turmeric tea the magic elixir? Seriously?
In addition, to the damage to public health, as a village resident of Chinese origin I find his presentation disturbing. His comments on Chinese culture are Fox News fantasy repackaged and designed to stigmatize an entire group of people.
I am glad that Mayor [Marc] Samwick immediately denounced the presentation as out of bounds and out of place in an inclusive community like Scarsdale. However, I would like to suggest that the village goes a step further and informs other local governments of what happened so that Dr. Moorjani, whom I consider a potential threat to public health and safety at this stage, cannot find other forums to spread his misinformation and bigotry.
CAROLINE CAI
Carstensen Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.