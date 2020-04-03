I am grateful to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his executive order insisting that schools continue instruction next week. I was in the middle of writing a letter requesting Scarsdale Schools to keep sending students lessons during spring break.
Here are some of the main reasons why Gov. Cuomo made the right decision on behalf of all of us — students and families.
We need to learn. Even if we are not going to school, we want to stay on track so that we are ready for our next grade. We already had a week off in March when we missed many days of schoolwork, which means we are already behind. Also, our parents are working at home, and there is nothing for us to do because everything is closed. At least when we’re not on break, we have assignments and something to do. That’s why it’s great that Scarsdale Schools will continue to offer students learning next week.
During the school year, we hear from our parents and teachers that schoolwork comes first. We already had a week off, and we are all behind. We can’t have spring break because we will be very behind for what we need to know to move to the next grade. Just imagine what it will be like for the people who are about to graduate. They will be devastated when they won’t be able to learn anything for another week.
Most parents right now were probably concerned about what they would do next week. They have meetings during the day and their children would have had nothing to do and would be complaining. When their kids have schoolwork to complete, parents can be in meetings while their kids do schoolwork and learn important ideas and skills. The parents are pleased that their children are staying on track. This is amazing.
If we would have had spring break, it would have been utterly preposterous because kids would spend so much time watching TV while their parents work from home. Where can we go? Nowhere. It would have been horrible because everything is closed because of the coronavirus.
I know you might have thought that our children need a break. They have been under so much pressure and stress with their changed situations and the fears connected to Covid-19.
But really, one day after the start of spring break, they would have been begging for their parents and teachers to give them something to do and they would be excited for schoolwork. The consistency of school assignments actually provides structure and calm in this tumultuous time. Thank you, Gov. Cuomo, for your leadership, and to the teachers and administration at Scarsdale for continuing to teach next week and while we are not at school.
SHALEY BALDACHIN
3rd Grade
Parkfield Road
