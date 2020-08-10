We are a dual working parents household and have a rising first grader. I am writing about [Scarsdale’s proposed] restart plan for the elementary school. I am shocked by the plan’s utter disregard for the needs of the youngest kids in the community. Here is why.
a) The district had rightly set out that the priority for the elementary kids is in-person learning but in this plan that priority has been completely disregarded by offering two half-days of in-person learning. How can the same amount of in-person learning suffice for the 5-8-year-old age group as the amount for 15-18-year-olds in high school? Is the level of maturity the same in these two age groups? Can the youngest students handle remote learning and technology and do their work without parental supervision the same way older students can? Only seven hours of in-person learning is grossly insufficient for this age group, especially for the K-2 age group, who are beginning to learn to read, write and do basic math.
b) Several other neighboring school districts are offering way more in-person learning for elementary age kids, including Rye Brooke, Irvington, Bronxville, Edgmont, etc. If these schools can come up with ways to provide that, there is no reason to believe Scarsdale cannot. How can a AM/PM hybrid model or multiple full-day to provide consistent in-person learning be adopted by Edgemont, Rye Brooke and not be possible for Scarsdale? If it needs more money, tap into the reserves.
c) If a child in a given class is sick the consequences and actions will be the same irrespective of whether that kid was in the classroom for half a day or a full day so why dismiss elementary at 1 p.m.? If middle school kids can have lunches amongst a bigger group of kids, why can’t elementary kids have lunch in their classroom within their own cohort? If cleaning is an issue, why is that not the case for the middle school where they have two full days of in-person learning?
d) Why is there no in-person class on Wednesday? On alternate weeks group A or B can use this for an extra day of in-person learning. If other districts can do without this model, why cannot Scarsdale?
e) If bus transportation is an issue have you asked parents to make a choice between having busing versus having more in-person learning for their children? Based on the survey results, I understood that most parents were willing to make their own arrangements for drop off and pick up.
f) While the school board hosted a five-hour listening session mostly for the high school parents, why now is the listening session being cut short and being held in the middle of a work day? Is it on purpose to minimize participation from parents because it is evident how poorly crafted this plan is for the elementary kids?
g) How is this plan supposed to work for single parents and dual-working households with young children? Are our young students now magically able to do remote work without adult supervision and keep up with their schedule on their own? If one parent is supposed to give up their work and income to accommodate this ridiculous plan, will school taxes be adjusted for these households? This plan also makes me wonder if the school board failed to understand the predicament of our situation as it is mainly comprised of members who do not have elementary age kids.
h) If the elementary kids are already in their cohort, how does this dilute the quality of instruction?
I request and expect the board and the district to take a second look and revise the elementary hybrid plan so our youngest students can receive more in-person learning than what is being currently offered.
TANNISTHA DATTA
Clarence Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.