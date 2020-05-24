Bob Klein and Amber Yusuf are two outstanding school board candidates who have been vetted and nominated by the nonpartisan School Board Nominating Committee. They have demonstrated intelligence, integrity, independence and a steady temperament. As a slate they will bring both experience and a fresh perspective to Scarsdale’s Board of Education.
The SBNC represents you. Look at the member list at scarsdalesbnc.com to judge for yourself. You will find a diverse cross-section of your friends and neighbors reflecting today’s Scarsdale. There are empty nesters and parents of children at every level of the school system, working professionals and full-time caregivers, lifelong residents and recent arrivals to Scarsdale and the United States.
As the current Joint Committee chair and former SBNC chair, I am proud of the SBNC’s diversity of age, race, gender, ethnicity, religion and life experience. The SBNC is not some “establishment” seeking to maintain the status quo, but rather a dynamic, independent collection of residents with a variety of perspectives and a shared desire for the highest functioning school board. After months of fact-finding and discussion, they have nominated two excellent community volunteers.
Bob Klein is a creative, analytical former architect, an empty nester with extensive professional experience in long-term, complex planning and problem solving. He is empathetic and action-oriented, having helped found an organization that welcomes, protects and advocates for refugees. Bob has a demonstrated ability and willingness to think outside the box and ask the questions that lead to better solutions.
Amber Yusuf is a standout Scarsdale volunteer with comprehensive, high-level experience on both the school and village sides, from PT Council to the League of Women Voters to The Acceleration Project. She has professional strategic, financial, and global expertise and is a respected and approachable straight shooter. Amber possesses the passion and comprehensive knowledge to hit the ground running as a new school board member.
I enthusiastically endorse the SBNC’s composition, process and nomination of Bob Klein and Amber Yusuf for the Scarsdale School Board.
JORDAN COPELAND
Woods Lane
