Carbon, in its basic form, is a nonmetallic chemical element in the periodic table. It makes up the human body, air, the crops we grow, as well as the lead in our pencils. CO2 (carbon dioxide), a greenhouse gas consisting of one part carbon and two parts oxygen, is natural and harmless in small quantities. It is one of the most important gases because plants use it for photosynthesis and humans exhale via respiration. However, greenhouse gases also trap heat in our atmosphere, thereby warming it and disturbing Earth’s climate. Scientists agree that human activities have been the primary source of increase in atmospheric CO2 levels, and it is estimated that 85% of all human-produced CO2 emissions come from burning fossil fuels, such as coal and natural gas.
According to the International Energy Agency, global carbon emissions have increased by more than 60% in the last three decades and have already led to far-ranging environmental effects. For instance, in early May this year, an iceberg nearly six times the size of New York City broke off, creating what is now the largest iceberg in the world. Similarly, in 2020, deforestation fires in the Amazon rainforest along the borders of Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia charred more than 17,000 square miles. These and many other environmental disasters caused in part by the increase in CO2 emissions have awakened the world with a global environmental crisis. To control future carbon emissions and minimize the impacts of climate change, governments and organizations across the world have taken bold initiatives such as the United Nations Paris Agreement whose long-term goal is to keep the rise in global average temperature to well below 2 degrees C (3.6 degrees F).
While these initiatives are being organized at the international and national levels, locally the Westchester County Office of Energy Conservation and Sustainability is also working toward reducing carbon emissions and building a sustainable infrastructure to mitigate the effect of climate change. According to a recent study by the New York State Department of Environmental Protection, nearly 50% of the carbon emissions built up in Westchester is due to the use of private vehicles.
To control, and ideally reduce, CO2 emissions, we all should do our part. Whether it is riding a bike or participating in building a community garden, we have a role to play in protecting our communities now and for the future. Here are some of the smarter and alternative options for transportation that we can follow:
Incorporate walking or biking to some of your shorter trips and running quick errands.
Keep the tires on your car properly inflated.
Do not overspeed or idle your engine.
Increase the use of mass public transit.
Have your vehicle inspected annually for emissions.
“Go green” by choosing to drive hybrid, plug-in electric, or fully electric vehicles.
These efforts might seem trivial, but as the African proverb states, “It takes a village to raise a child,” so any meaningful change in reducing carbon emissions will require all of us to contribute. This is an opportunity for all of us to take part in preserving Westchester’s beauty and making it a greener place now and in the future.
ANYA PATHAK
Greenville Elementary School graduate
Class of 2021
(0) comments
