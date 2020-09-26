I wanted to inform you and your readers of my recent experience with COVID-19 testing in our area.
I had to travel to Turkey in August and came back this past Saturday, Sept. 19. I was apprehensive about quarantine and thought I would deal with it the best way possible.
Sunday morning I went to CityMD offices, and was told the turnaround time for the test would be four to five days.
I came back home, searched online for CVS and got an appointment for 11:40 a.m. at the CVS in Harrison that same day, Sunday.
I was given a kit for two nasal swabs while waiting in my car in the drive-through. It was not all particularly easy, but finally after 20 minutes of through the window coaching I was done. I was informed the results would be posted on the account I had just made.
Today, less than two days after I was tested, the results were in. I tested negative for COVID-19 and thus do not have to quarantine. I had stayed home after testing on Sunday and was home on Monday too. But Tuesday afternoon I was already free.
I hope others who are apprehensive about testing will be encouraged to get their test done as well.
Wishing all happy, healthy, COVID-free days.
LIKA L. LEVI
Lockwood Road
