President Donald Trump wants us to believe there is a light at the end of the dark scary COVID-19 tunnel. But that light is a headlight of the oncoming Trump locomotive. If people run toward it, they will be crushed. He has failed to help alert governors of New York, California, Washington, Oregon and Michigan to fight the swelling death tolls of the COVID-19 pandemic. President Trump is now rushing to open the locked down economy of the U.S.
To distract Americans away from his leadership failure, Trump is now blaming China for the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, President Xi Jinping of China tried to hide the spreading COVID-19 deaths in Wuhan, China. But, that was last November. By January this year, America’s leading media were loudly warning President Trump about the deadly onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. President Xi had already locked down the entire city of Wuhan and started massive testing of its residents. South Korea was starting its own nationwide social distancing and massive testing of its people. Taiwan was showing an early success of its social distancing and massive testing of its people.
I recall President Trump praising President Xi’s China all throughout January and February. President Trump’s visible failures of leading America’s fight against COVID-19 cannot possibly be blamed on President Xi’s rather clumsy attempt at hiding the COVID-19 disaster in Wuhan last year.
At leading graduate schools of business in Canada and America, I used to teach MBA and PhD students the management responsibility and art of crisis management. President Trump’s fatal dithering from January to mid-March this year provides clear examples of failed leadership. He first denies the brewing crisis and then blames someone else for his missing the early chance of controlling the crisis.
The art of crisis management consists of two steps. The first step is damage control. Once you succeed in that arena, the real leader knows that he or she has to tackle the second step of fundamental repairs of the structural problems that the crisis reveals. You cannot waste precious time once you control the COVID-19 damages to tackle courageously the fundamental repairs of the systemic problems that have been revealed by the pandemic. Many Americans would recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed America’s serious systemic flaws of employer-based health care insurance and state-to-state uneven management of unemployment insurance.
To solve the former problem, at a minimum, public option insurance plans will have to be added to the Obamacare options. To solve the latter and avoid the unemployment insurance fiasco [facing] Florida’s Republican governor (too short period, too inefficient and too little benefits), America might as well learn from Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Ireland and Australia. Their national government pays public and private employers to keep their employees. This system permits them to bounce back quickly from crises. It is conducive to economic growth. This is not socialism, but democracy.
YOSHI TSURUMI
Professor Emeritus of International Business
Baruch College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.