The Scarsdale pool is a beautiful facility in its present form. Please leave it alone. The pool is one of the few places in town that is reasonably priced and where people of all ages can spend quality time, especially those of us who can’t readily fund expensive country club memberships, pools in our own backyards or summer houses in the Hamptons. Yet there are many “money is no object” types in Scarsdale who seem to always advocate spending taxpayer money to improve facilities they rarely use themselves.
It has been reported that the village needs to perform structural repairs/replacement on the pool to preserve the crumbling physical plant. Nobody is objecting to that. But we fear a slippery slope — that necessary repairs of infrastructure will be a pretext to then add many unnecessary features that will radically drive up the cost of membership and may involve the protracted closing of the pool during construction phases on 95 degree humid days, just when so many people need it most. Moreover, although the pool survey sent to citizens was touted as statistically valid, it included a number of hidden assumptions and leading questions. For example, the list of possible answers offered for the multiple choice questions often conveniently left out the option of keeping the facility as it is beyond making infrastructure repairs — even though this is precisely the question at issue.
