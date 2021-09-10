I’ve spoken about this issue at a trustee meeting. I’ve spoken about this issue during a Scarsdale Forum Recreation Committee meeting.
Bicycle riders need to follow the rules of the road and ride in the streets and cease to be a hazard to pedestrians.
Today (Sept. 4) is a beautiful day. Many people are out to enjoy the sunshine after the disastrous storm. I was out for a walk. Not once, but twice, I was confronted with adult riders on the sidewalk. When I said to one of the riders something like “you should be in the street,” he gave me the equivalent of the bird — a dismissive hand wave.
The village needs to take action and determine a safe way for all residents to enjoy their exercise before there are serious accidents.
Myra Saul
Lincoln Road
(Note: The author wrote this letter as a private citizen, not as chair of the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee.)
