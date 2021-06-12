While “Dromore” remains a rallying cry for supporters of Edgemont incorporation, what it represents in the incorporation narrative has morphed over time, making the Town, not Edgemont residents, vigorously opposed to construction of dreaded “affordable” housing in Edgemont, the discriminatory villain. According to this rewritten history, the $9.5 million settlement resulted from the Town’s zoning map mistake, not the years-long delay of the project by the actions of Edgemont residents with Supervisor Paul Feiner’s unfortunate involvement. This Edgemont Incorporation Committee story brings to mind the definition of “chutzpah” — the man who, having killed his mother and father, throws himself on the mercy of the court because he is an orphan.
Initially, the Town was accused of not protecting Edgemont from Dromore’s affordable housing, with Village incorporation bringing better (presumably more restrictive) land use policies to avoid another Dromore. Now, instead of blaming Feiner for doing too little to keep affordable housing out of Edgemont, it is his personal discriminatory animus, along with his negligent failure to catch the “mistake” in his review of the Town’s zoning map, that are to blame for the Dromore “debacle.” In other words, the supervisor is both incompetent and bigoted.
The actual basis for the litigation is detailed in S&R Development Estates’ (S&R) 85-page complaint, replete with quotes from Edgemont residents decrying Dromore’s supposed deleterious effect on Edgemont. Some highlights follow.
After S&R proposed affordable housing and Town efforts to impose a moratorium failed, town board members and Edgemont activists discussed conveying the property to Edgemont, deeded to an Edgemont resident. These settlement discussions failed.
Pushed by outraged Edgemont residents, the Town rejected the Dromore application, citing a zoning map error. S&R sued and won, and the Town lost its appeal. The court cited community pressure as a basis for the suit.
Thereafter, the Town amended the map. A second suit, brought by residents represented by an Edgemont activist, was quickly dismissed.
The Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, aided by Edgemont residents, threatened to enforce a restrictive covenant to stop Dromore. These threats resulted in litigation with S&R.
Early on, the Edgemont Community Council started a “Dromore defense fund” to battle against the dreaded affordable housing.
According to Dromore’s fair housing complaint against the Town, the Sisters and others, these various actions delaying Dromore’s construction resulted from Edgemont residents’ animus to affordable housing, with the Town doing their bidding. Represented by an Edgemont activist who originally argued the Town should do all it could to fight Dromore, the Sisters nonetheless reached a confidential settlement with S&R. Interestingly, the nuns have now been quoted supporting S&R. Faced with a likely unfavorable ruling, the Town settled with S&R.
Those accusing Feiner for Dromore, including local papers repeating the EIC’s misinformation, should check their facts. And they should confront the Edgemont residents who were intimately involved.
Further, having rewritten Dromore history to exclude Edgemont’s role in the “debacle,” future leaders of an Edgemont village, seeking local control over land use, would likely cause more Dromore-type lawsuits. But this time only Edgemont residents would pay the costs.
Janet B. Linn
Sherwood Place
