I am writing to voice my unconditional support for the SCNPP’s candidates for mayor and village trustees. They are a dynamic and well-balanced slate. I have worked closely with Justin Arest and Dara Gruenberg for several years, and with Sameer Ahuja for the past year.

Dara is a true force and inspiration with her genuine desire to help our community and others in need. She is one of Scarsdale’s finest volunteers, as evidenced by her dedication and unparalleled work ethic through her numerous leadership positions. She is a strong believer in the power of collaboration and working with others to find the best outcomes.

