I am writing to voice my unconditional support for the SCNPP’s candidates for mayor and village trustees. They are a dynamic and well-balanced slate. I have worked closely with Justin Arest and Dara Gruenberg for several years, and with Sameer Ahuja for the past year.
Dara is a true force and inspiration with her genuine desire to help our community and others in need. She is one of Scarsdale’s finest volunteers, as evidenced by her dedication and unparalleled work ethic through her numerous leadership positions. She is a strong believer in the power of collaboration and working with others to find the best outcomes.
Dara has been an invaluable asset and consultant to the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA), which I lead as co-president. During COVID, Dara helped craft innovative fundraising ideas, including funding for the Dine the ’Dale tent initiative through a new SBA sponsorship program. This program allowed us to purchase the tent and furniture and provide the community with a safe multigenerational place to gather and support our business community during the height of the pandemic.
Dara was also instrumental in formalizing the partnership between the SBA and the village, through a Memorandum of Understanding, which solidified the two entities’ joint mission to assist Scarsdale businesses and continue to infuse all of Scarsdale retail hubs with vibrancy. Dara’s vast experience with our municipal government, stellar leadership qualities, and ability to engage the community make her an ideal candidate for trustee.
Justin is likewise a dedicated community volunteer, holding various leadership positions, including as a two-term village trustee and deputy mayor. Justin has been a tireless advocate for and invaluable resource to our local business community. Throughout the last few years, he has been instrumental to the success of the SBA and has contributed to the vibrancy of our village center. He was a critical proponent for and asset to the Downtown Village Task Force, which was established during COVID to provide support to the merchant community by removing unnecessary red tape and devising creative ways to bolster commerce. He invested endless hours assisting and advising the SBA during this critical time. He was supportive, thoughtful, open-minded and always willing to listen and lend a hand.
The SBA has been extremely well served by Justin’s brilliant mind, experience with governmental process, infinite fund of knowledge and incredible work ethic. He thinks “out of the box” to find the best solutions. I am confident that Justin will be an unyielding advocate for all of Scarsdale as its next mayor, and will lead Scarsdale with great judgment, intelligence and empathy.
During the past year, as the trustee liaison to the SBA, Sameer has demonstrated all the qualities needed to be a successful village trustee. He’s thoughtful, respectful, smart and open-minded. His calm demeanor, thoughtful approach to issues and can-do attitude make him a pleasure to work with. Scarsdale will only benefit from his continued service.
Please vote for the SCNPP slate on March 21.
Co-President, Scarsdale Business
Co-Founder, I Am More Scarsdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.