We write in response to Mike Schwartz’s April 29 letter challenging the EIC’s research about the impact of incorporation.

Mr. Schwartz acknowledges that the town of Greenburgh could recover most of the revenue lost to Edgemont through shared services, but then states that the remaining $4 million “would need to be met through staff layoffs” or by defunding the Theodore D. Young Community Center (TDYCC). He dismisses viable, sensible alternatives, including shifting the costs of TDYCC and the Greenburgh Nature Center (both townwide services) to the townwide budget, with the rationale that “Greenburgh’s other villages likely would not be very happy about taking on this new liability.”

