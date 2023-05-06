We write in response to Mike Schwartz’s April 29 letter challenging the EIC’s research about the impact of incorporation.
Mr. Schwartz acknowledges that the town of Greenburgh could recover most of the revenue lost to Edgemont through shared services, but then states that the remaining $4 million “would need to be met through staff layoffs” or by defunding the Theodore D. Young Community Center (TDYCC). He dismisses viable, sensible alternatives, including shifting the costs of TDYCC and the Greenburgh Nature Center (both townwide services) to the townwide budget, with the rationale that “Greenburgh’s other villages likely would not be very happy about taking on this new liability.”
That response is troubling and disingenuous. Mr. Schwartz doesn’t know how “Greenburgh’s other villages” (about 50,000 people) might feel about supporting TDYCC. And nobody elected Mr. Schwartz to represent Greenburgh’s villages. Maybe they would surprise both Mr. Schwartz and the Greenburgh Town Board and accept a small tax increase (about $85/year on a $500,000 assessment) to support a townwide social services agency whose mission is to “lessen problems caused by poverty, racism and cultural deprivation.”
The town’s leadership should make discretionary decisions like this one based on what is best for the town, not based on whether some village residents might “not be very happy.” The entire town, including the villages, benefits from TDYCC; there’s no reason why unincorporated residents alone should fund it. We don’t share Mr. Schwartz’s opinion of village residents. Our guess is that they, like residents here in Edgemont, might appreciate the opportunity to stabilize TDYCC’s funding.
Greenburgh already provides several services to the villages, whether they want them or not. Moving TDYCC to the townwide budget would be fairer to unincorporated area taxpayers (including those in Fairview, TDYCC’s home neighborhood). TDYCC’s costs would then be apportioned across the full $23.2 billion of townwide property assessment vs. unincorporated’s $11.7 billion.
TDYCC deserves the most stable funding available — townwide property taxes. The Edgemont Incorporation Committee calls on Supervisor Paul Feiner and the town board to reclassify TDYCC as a social services agency and move its funding into the townwide budget where it belongs, whether or not the already existing villages are happy about it, and whether or not Edgemont ultimately joins them as Greenburgh’s seventh village.
Mr. Schwartz also assumes the town is powerless to mitigate budget losses if Edgemont incorporates. Surely Mr. Schwartz knows the town unnecessarily maintains two parks and recreation departments, ignores its own committee’s recommendations for improved efficiency, and repeatedly saddles residents with expensive lawsuits resulting from irresponsible zoning gaffes. In fact, the town is currently marketing a new bond to pay for a recent litigation settlement (Dromore) while still paying off another one (Fortress Bible).
Rather than predicting disaster, the town should prepare a post-incorporation plan that includes shared services and budgeting to align townwide costs equitably across the entire town. To date, we’ve seen no such political courage or leadership. That’s one of many reasons we believe Edgemont residents should vote on their preferred form of governance.
Edgemont Incorporation Committee
