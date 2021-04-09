The news about “Muralist wanted for downtown Scarsdale” [April 2] is good news. Gully Jimson is coming to Scarsdale. The eccentric London artist, that is, portrayed by Sir Alec Guinness in the 1958 film “The Horse’s Mouth.” Wherever Jimson sees a blank wall he wants to paint a mural, even if whoever owns the wall doesn’t want a Jimson mural.
The train station in New Rochelle has along the top of the ticket/waiting room a beautiful mural of famous people who lived in New Rochelle. Now Scarsdale will have its own “Gratitude and Service” mural on Spencer Place in the heart of the village. As one who sees every blank wall as an appropriate spot for a mural, not painted by me, I’m not an artist, I applaud the Scarsdale Mural Project consortium that is making the Spencer Place mural possible. It will be fun watching the progress of the mural, ending with an unveiling that will be more than worthy of Gully Jimson.
Donald Nawi
Chateaux Circle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.