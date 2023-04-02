To all Edgemont residents,
As the Edgemont Community Council prepares for next year, we are seeking volunteers to represent their neighborhood on the School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC).
If you are not familiar, the purpose of the SBNC is to produce the best qualified people to serve the community on the Edgemont School Board by facilitating a process that encourages qualified residents to make themselves available to serve, establishing a fair and judicious means for evaluating and recommending candidates for the school board, and making campaigning less necessary or less likely by ensuring a fair and open process for their nomination.
Each neighborhood is represented by two voting members and one alternate on the SBNC. It is worth noting the important roles played by both voting and alternate members of SBNC and that alternate members participate in the process exactly the same as voting members.
All members of SBNC reach out to the community to search for nominees, all members interview the nominees and deliberate prior to selecting the SBNC-endorsed candidates.
Because each neighborhood is only allowed two votes, alternate members will only be called upon to vote if a voting member becomes disqualified from the SBNC process.
The commitment to serve on the SBNC is relatively modest, and amounts to one committee meeting a month between October and February (five total), which will likely be a mix of in-person and Zoom next year; an evening or two of candidate interviews in March, and attending three Tuesday evening board of education meetings between July and March (out of 14-plus opportunities).
If you are interested in learning more about serving on the SBNC, please let us know by emailing EdgemontCommunityCouncil@gmail.com.
Feel free to contact us with any questions you may have.
The strength of the nominating process depends on our community’s willingness to invest the time and effort to serve on the SBNC.
We thank you in advance for considering this important and worthwhile endeavor for the Edgemont community.
Dylan Pyne
President
Edgemont Community Council
