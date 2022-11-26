I am writing on behalf of the Edgemont Community Council (ECC) to explain why we oppose the Amended Site Plan and related applications by Midway Shopping Center.
Midway has requested to reduce its required number of parking spaces by 197, including physically reducing the amount of parking available by 46 existing parking spots.
The number of required parking spaces for Midway is outlined in Town Code Section 285-38, Subsection D(5). Reductions in the required number of spaces may be granted when the applicant can conclusively demonstrate that the reduction in spaces “will not generate additional traffic that overburden[s] the parking capacity.”
This determination is supposed to be made by showing that any or all of the three site characteristics outlined in the code occur at the site. The characteristic Midway attempted to show in its application was that its existing parking spaces are underutilized.
However, Midway’s application shows only that it is theoretically possible to squeeze all but 197 parking spaces into the space it currently occupies. That doesn’t mean its existing space is underutilized. Midway argues that because it found a few empty parking spaces on studies of Midway’s busiest shopping days, it therefore follows that its lot must be underutilized.
But in the ECC’s opinion, overhead pictures from a drone showing parking spaces could be found is not evidence of “underutilized.” Underutilization is not a mathematical exercise. It requires taking into account such factors as traffic, average length of time it takes to find a parking space on busy days, and accident history, including damage to cars and to pedestrians.
It seems Midway is offering to make the parking lot safer in exchange for getting the reduction it seeks in the number of parking spaces because it recognizes what we all recognize, which is that Midway’s parking lot is not safe as it currently exists, which contradicts any suggestion that, as it currently exists, it is underutilized.
In addition, Midway is also promising to “greenify” the islands within the parking lot. Again, that doesn’t mean the parking lot is underutilized; it is merely asking the town board to look the other way because, public safety be damned, we’ll be getting something greener in return.
But if the town board elects to buy what Midway is selling, measures need to be taken to ensure Midway is held to this promise. If Midway is going to commit to greenify the shopping center, it can’t be a one-time greenification. It needs to be an ongoing commitment to landscaping maintenance and steps need to be taken to ensure that.
As for the site plan itself, what hasn’t been given adequate attention is the noise and light pollution that comes from Midway and any steps that will be taken to address the increase two new restaurants and outdoor seating might bring. The residents who will be most impacted by this application only had an opportunity to provide input after the deal was more or less done.
The ECC doubts Midway’s plan will accomplish anything but overcrowd the parking lot and increase the risk to pedestrians walking from their vehicles to the stores and drivers trying to find a parking spot. We therefore request that the town board reject Midway’s application for site plan approval and reject in particular its request for the 197 space reduction in the required number of parking spaces.
President, Edgemont Community Council
