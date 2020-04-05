As you may be aware, there has been an increase in prejudice and racism against Chinese Americans and Asian Americans during the coronavirus outbreak. These stories have been reported throughout Westchester, the state, nation and world. The stigmatizing of Asian Americans has affected individuals personally and economically.
The members of the Greenburgh Town Board and our Human Rights Committee deplore prejudice and racism. The Greenburgh Chinese community has been a great asset to our town. We are blessed with a large Chinese American community in Edgemont and in Ardsley. We are very grateful to the Edgemont Chinese Association and the Ardsley Chinese Association for donating masks to our first responders during this crisis. Every effort is counted and appreciated.
This is a statement I received from them:
“As you may be aware, the Chinese American community in Greenburgh has actively engaged in our fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since the outbreak, more than 80 member families of the Edgemont Chinese Association (ECA) have collected almost two thousand pieces of face masks from various sources in a very short time, to help protect our front-line professionals and vulnerable residents. Among those ECA donated masks, more than 800 pieces of medical-grade masks (including n95/kn95 respirators and surgical masks) have gone to doctors and nurses from 10 different hospitals in Westchester and New York City; another 1,000 of them were delivered to Greenburgh’s police station, EMS, town hall, post office, FedEx office, gas stations and grocery shops; and the rest went to senior and other residents of high risk. The generosity and kindness of these efforts have been well received and appreciated in our community.
“In addition, the ECA and the Ardsley Chinese Association (ACA) have raised funding to purchase more medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPEs) to further help overcome the shortage of PPEs in our local medical facilities. These PPEs are being donated to front-line medical professionals. If you have any questions, or would like to join the initiative, please reach out to ECA@egdemontchinese.org.”
The Town of Greenburgh is home to us all who embrace diversity and inclusion. We have always welcomed the Chinese community and hope that they will continue to feel welcome for many years to come. Thank you!
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
