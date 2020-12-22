The following letter was sent to Edgemont community members and is printed here at the request of the writer:
Although COVID has dominated our thoughts, our lives, and my communications to you for the past eight months, planning for the future of Edgemont schools is in full swing. This is the first of what I hope are many more NON-Covid-focused emails I’ll be sending in the weeks and months to come. As a district, the time is now to re-engage with the challenges we faced pre-pandemic and take advantage of the opportunities we have to grow.
At last Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Bryan Paul, John McCabe and I presented some details about the upcoming Bond proposal the community will vote on this spring. If you weren’t able to join us for the meeting, I encourage you to watch this presentation here -- it begins 29 minutes in. More information can also always be found on the district’s Bond website.
There will be many opportunities in the coming weeks for you to ask questions and seek clarification about why this bond is critical to Edgemont’s future, why now is the time to bond, and what improvements this bond includes. At the next Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 8:00 pm, we will present more details about the bond and its components. Please join us then, and look for other opportunities for discussion and feedback in upcoming communications.
It’s not only exciting to think about the future of Edgemont schools, but critical. I hope you’ll take some time to familiarize yourself with the bond proposal, as together we can build on Edgemont’s excellence.
As always, I thank you for your partnership.
VICTORIA KNIEWEL
Edgemont Schools Superintendent
