The Appellate Division Second Department found the latest Edgemont incorporation petition invalid on Feb. 24. Is it time for celebration? No, it is time for reflection and reassessment.
Efforts to incorporate Edgemont date back to 1988. The EIC effort began more than four and a half years ago taking countless hours of volunteer time, diverting resources from more important purposes, and dividing a community that once worked together to ensure Edgemont a good quality of life.
We in Edgemont need to straighten our priorities. The lifeblood of Edgemont is our school district. It is why people move to Edgemont. The schools are not only the center for learning, but also the hub for many if not most of the athletic, recreational and social activities in our community.
Our school district is facing challenges like it has never faced before. How do we safely educate our kids with the uncertainty of COVID? Do we have the technology to help overcome the shortcomings of online learning? The loss of tax revenue from increased commercial vacancies and reduced sales tax makes it even more difficult to fund the necessary initiatives to overcome COVID challenges. In addition, upgrades to school facilities have been needed for a long time. The school board is working on a plan requiring an additional $40-$50 million in capital with a vote on the bond issue coming this year.
These issues must be Edgemont’s No. 1 priority. The bond issue will be the largest ever proposed in Edgemont and deserves our time and attention. We need significant upgrades. But, we must ensure that these capital funds are spent efficiently and effectively.
Incorporation distracts the focus from our schools. Incorporation also is likely to add as much as $50 million of additional debt to our community. Do we really want to take on $100 million of debt at this time?
What is the need for incorporation? Are we dissatisfied with our police, EMS, sanitation, or snow removal? Incorporation has no plan to replace the loss of use of the town pool or Theodore D. Young Community Center. Is the only issue land use? The EIC has never proposed a vision on land use. All they say is they want local control.
If land use is a concern of the community, they should participate more in the hearings or in the community committees that have been created to draft better laws such as the one recently established to address battery storage facilities. As an Edgemont resident for 25 years and vice chair of the planning board, I am happy to provide the communications bridge to the town to discuss community concerns regarding land use. That would be a productive use of time.
This is not the time to be adding another layer of government or to reinvent the delivery of services that we are satisfied with. It diverts time, effort and financial resources from what actually needs to be done to maintain the quality of life in our community.
HUGH SCHWARTZ
Sherwood Place
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.