Edgemont Incorporation Committee lawyers, it appears that you have not read any of the two Appellate Court decisions finding against the Greenville Fire District (GFD) in favor of the town of Greenburgh and its zoning board of appeals, or third Appellate Court decision finding against the Council of Greenburgh Civic Associations (CGCA).
None of the decisions found that Edgemont residents do not have standing. As an experienced litigator who has litigated standing issues, you know that blanket statement makes no sense. Rather, it was the failure to find even one Edgemont resident in adjacent property with a complaint against the development to be part of the suits.
In finding against the GFD on standing, the court found the fire district’s claims lacked support. To say the court did not reach the merits is not accurate.
The court found against the GFD for lack of standing and for being untimely because of filing late. It found against the CGCA for lack of standing. It was precisely because there was no resident from Edgemont in close proximity to the development that the court found no petitioner had standing.
Standing requires the litigant has an injury specific to them. That can be shown if the person lives next to the development and has a real claim of being injured by the development.
As to the CGCA, the court found it lacked standing precisely because no one in the CGCA lived adjacent to the site.
The GFD lacked standing because it did not allege a “cognizable” injury — translated from the legalese, it did not show a proper legal injury. Instead, the GFD only proposed general claims that were “conclusory and speculative.” That is, the GFD failed to provide supporting facts and specifics. To say the court never reached the merits is not true.
So, the GFD lost as the result of not having an Edgemont resident living nearby to join the case, the fire district not filing on time, and not making legally recognizable allegations of injury and, instead, speculating without the necessary hard support for their claims. In addition, the GFD lost on one of its claims because of “res judicata” — it lost on those claims before and was trying to bring the same claims up again.
The EIC has a bevy of experienced litigators who understand the concept of standing and filing on time. The EIC knows better than its inaccurate description of these decisions. I suggest that you read the decisions and correct your posts.
JANET LINN
Sherwood Place
