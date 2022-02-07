The letter in last week’s Inquirer [“Shelbourne ‘fiasco’ underscores why Edgemont should control its own land use,” Jan. 28] again illustrates the Edgemont Incorporation Committee’s lack of understanding of land use as well as their propensity for leaving out key facts.
A Shelbourne lawsuit was dismissed last week. The town was not involved in this lawsuit and the decision was silent on the merits of the town’s approval of the Shelbourne project. The issue was whether the Greenville Fire District (GFD) had the right to object and try to prevent the Shelbourne project without committing tortious interference with contract. It concerned whether the suit brought by the developer against GFD was a SLAPP suit as defined below:
"Defendants facing so-called ‘SLAPP suits’ can include not only journalists … but also individuals and companies in other industries that speak on issues of interest to the public — on social media, in marketing, or any other form of participation in the marketplace of ideas."
The court found that the GFD’s actions were in the public interest. Therefore, the suit was considered a SLAPP suit and was dismissed.
The EIC's letter also mentioned that lawsuits brought by the Council of Greenburgh Civic Association and by the GFD are still to be decided. That is only half true. Both lawsuits were dismissed by the New York Supreme Court based on standing and timeliness for the civic association and on timeliness for the GFD. Both were appealed to the 2nd department. What is to be decided are only the issues of standing and timeliness, nothing else.
The EIC's analysis is severely lacking. Consider the following:
1. The size of the variance (3,000% increase in distance) is irrelevant under New York State law. Only the impact is relevant.
2. Neither the Greenburgh police nor their EMS unit had a problem with the Shelbourne project in terms of demand for services or location.
3.The GFD had no significant problems with the project in their initial written comments. Their biggest concern was water pressure for the hydrant, which was addressed by the applicant. This opinion only changed after the EIC made it a political issue.
4. Shelbourne’s location has long been used for commercial purposes with commercial vehicles going in and out on a regular basis. It is also located close to the highway department and town dump, which both have traffic that includes heavy vehicles.
5. The property is unique — not embedded near residential housing. Most assisted living facilities in Westchester have residential housing nearby.
6. A fire truck is not needed for a health emergency. The GFD has a car. Send that.
7. The statement that Edgemont had no voice in this project is untrue. EIC’s concerns were heard and considered, resulting in the developer agreeing to widen the roadway. Unfortunately for the EIC, the town followed the law and considered the impacts of the project rather than the political ambitions of the EIC.
Bottom line — land use decisions are already made on a local level and the EIC is merely using Shelbourne for political gain.
Hugh Schwartz
Sherwood Place
