So the Borensteins of Hartsdale, who admit they have been on the sidelines of town affairs until now, are distressed that residents of Edgemont are seeking to become an incorporated village in the town of Greenburgh [“Former Edgemonters say incorporation would be ‘devastating’ ,” Letter to the Editor, July 7]. Their chief complaint is that New York State’s incorporation law, in place for a century, precludes them from voting on whether Edgemont can determine its fate, which they risibly label “voter suppression.” Absent from their cri de coeur are their answers to these essential questions:

1. What is their proposed remedy for a minority political jurisdiction to seek redress if it believes its grievances are being ignored or is fed up paying for costly land use and other municipal fiascos caused by a town government made up of career politicians, where there is no district representation, and, unlike in each of Greenburgh’s other villages, there is no professional management?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.