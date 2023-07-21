So the Borensteins of Hartsdale, who admit they have been on the sidelines of town affairs until now, are distressed that residents of Edgemont are seeking to become an incorporated village in the town of Greenburgh [“Former Edgemonters say incorporation would be ‘devastating’ ,” Letter to the Editor, July 7]. Their chief complaint is that New York State’s incorporation law, in place for a century, precludes them from voting on whether Edgemont can determine its fate, which they risibly label “voter suppression.” Absent from their cri de coeur are their answers to these essential questions:
1. What is their proposed remedy for a minority political jurisdiction to seek redress if it believes its grievances are being ignored or is fed up paying for costly land use and other municipal fiascos caused by a town government made up of career politicians, where there is no district representation, and, unlike in each of Greenburgh’s other villages, there is no professional management?
2. Isn’t forcing Edgemont to remain part of the unincorporated area of Greenburgh a form of tyranny? Do they believe England had the right to veto the ability of the citizens of the 13 American colonies to declare independence from King George III?
3. As Greenburgh already has six villages, what compelling reason exists to preclude a seventh?
4. The Town sent private investigators into the homes of Edgemont taxpayers to trick them into signing something they never intended to. Why should Edgemont residents be required to continue to be governed directly by a town government that engaged in such deception?
5. Do they not believe in longstanding American values of local control and self-government over municipal matters?
6. What detailed economic analysis can they point to that conclusively shows that incorporation will devastate unincorporated Greenburgh?
Contrary to the Borensteins’ beliefs, it appears to me that Edgemont incorporation may be the only opportunity to end the entrenched and complacent “one-party state” that rules over the town. And maybe the village of Edgemont will have the political skill (and will) to address the blight on Central Park Avenue, symbolized by the European Health Spa eyesore that has sat empty for the same three decades the current town supervisor has been in office.
One final question: Where is their agenda to reform town government so Edgemont residents would not be pushed to seek political independence?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.