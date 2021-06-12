While reading The Scarsdale Inquirer, the article [“Selected stories of Edgemont’s Black residents,” May 7] about the historian Jordan Copeland, who wrote on racism in Edgemont, woke up some memories of mine.
As a Holocaust survivor, I immigrated with my parents to New York in 1953 when I was 21 years old.
I had no idea about the racism in this country. During the end of WWII, we were living in Rome and we met the allies who came to liberate Italy from the Nazis in June 1944. The allies were all African American soldiers smiling away while standing on the tanks and celebrating with us the victory. They were laughing and throwing Lucky Strike cigarettes, the white Wonder Bread and Chewing Gum — we just loved them. We did not understand what was the problem of African Americans in the U.S.
In 1956, I was a graduate student at Columbia University and also with my fiancé who had just joined me from Rome. During the summer we became counselors in a children’s camp in New Hampshire. The camp directors were Austrian Jews. Therefore, many kids had Jewish upbringing. My fiancé and I were highly beloved by the kids.
One time the parents of two campers invited us for dinner in their home in Scarsdale. We had never heard of this town before. We were impressed by its beauty. Chatting at the table they told us with pride that they were very active in the Scarsdale community to change it from being mainly WASP to a more culturally diverse community. Of course they had to explain to us what WASP [White Anglo-Saxon Protestant] meant. Indeed we did not understand why African Americans were often segregated.
I suggested innocently that the best way to abolish racism would be to intermarry. “You mean that our daughters would marry an African American?” They were appalled.
Many years later in 1970 we were married, and had a 10-year-old daughter. At that time we were happily living in Riverdale. For a number of interesting and fun circumstances we decided to buy a house in Scarsdale. We met the director of the real estate agency to sign our final contract. He said: “Before you sign this document I like to warn you: across your street on Greendale Road lives an African American family.”
My husband said: “If they were not living there we would not buy this house.” We became friends with these lovely neighbors, and our daughters were classmates. Later, I was invited to the daughter’s wedding, it was a beautiful intermarriage. They live in Maine, and I am still in touch with them.
Agathe C. Nadai
Greendale Road
