This past week, Town of Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner pushed through a resolution whose intent is to get New York State to take away the right of the residents of Edgemont to vote on self-incorporation. Mr. Feiner has a long and well-documented history of trying to prevent Edgemont from having such a vote, using a variety of tactics, many of which have at best been morally repugnant, and some of which may have been actually illegal. But these have been discussed ad nauseam, so I won’t list them here. And let me state that I have no position on whether or not it is advisable for Edgemont to incorporate, but I wholeheartedly support the residents of Edgemont’s right to make that decision for themselves, and hence this letter.
Throughout these past years, Mr. Feiner’s stated rationale for trying to stop the vote is because he says that if something one portion of a community is going to do could have a negative economic effect on another part, then the entire community should be able to vote on the action. Let me first address the hypocrisy of his stated motivation. First, if Mr. Feiner feels that this is an important principle, then why is this resolution specifically limited to the unincorporated portion of Greenburgh, and not something that should apply statewide? And if he truly feels that it is something that should be done on principle, then what about his constant solicitation of businesses to move their operations to Greenburgh? I personally think this is a prudent thing to do, but quite often when these efforts are successful the jobs that come to Greenburgh involve jobs lost in other communities. Shouldn’t they be allowed to vote on the change?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.