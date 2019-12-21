In the life cycle of every school district, there are critical times for the community to come together and make decisions. In Edgemont, with our consistently high expectations and sound investments in our schools, we have reached one of those times. As I was recently quoted in The Scarsdale Inquirer, Dec. 13 “The district is running out of space and needs to do something about it.”
Many of our school facilities, which have served us well for many years, are now in need of expansion, renovation and/or replacement. The district’s growing enrollment, the aging out of some facilities and systems, and evolving programmatic needs demand more space if we are to continue to deliver the quality and quantity of learning experiences our students require and our community expects.
Most critically, there is a shortage of classrooms in all three schools.
Systems such as HVAC and electrical are outdated; core spaces such as cafeterias and auditoriums no longer meet our students’ needs nor accommodate district growth. We need to continue to upgrade our campuses to reflect our evolving understanding of best practices in school security and safety. Parking and vehicle access to the campuses are insufficient.
You can review a detailed summary of the space issues at all three schools and a recent presentation on student enrollment. We are in the process of creating a website specifically for information regarding capital projects and bonding. This website will launch in January 2020.
Where there are challenges, there are also opportunities. As the school district confronts these issues, we have the chance to envision the future we want for our children. Many parents, community members, faculty and staff have shared their thoughts in person at community forums and meetings. Whether or not you were able to attend those meetings, join the community in voicing your opinions via an anonymous survey. Your input will assist district leaders and board of education members in making informed decisions regarding facilities, as we balance the physical needs with the tax impact associated with these improvements. Please take a few minutes to consider these issues and to share your thoughts by Jan. 10. If you are an Edgemont resident and have not received an electronic link to the survey, please visit the school district website: edgemont.org to access the survey. [http://bit.ly/38TbPAT]
A new website dedicated to capital projects will be launched in the new year. In the meantime, you can access the Enrollment Presentation and District Wide Space Utilization Summary through the 2019-20 board of education meeting presentations link on the district website.
If you are interested in serving as a key communicator for the work that lies ahead, please send an email to brianyarrington@yahoo.com.
VICTORIA KNIEWEL
Superintendent
Edgemont Union Free School District
