Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner has rejected Edgemont’s efforts to incorporate as a village, encouraging our community to instead participate in the town’s government. This has proven impossible, as he continues his modus operandi of ignoring our efforts to be involved, fighting transparency and shirking accountability.
For example, the town commissioned an engineering report by Ward Associates PC in 2010 to create a plan to modernize the 50-year-old Anthony Veteran & Massaro Park facility (AVP). Ward published notable findings: 1. Much of the facility has exceeded its expected useful life, is rapidly deteriorating, and requires replacement; 2. Health departments do not permit the partial modernization of swimming pool facilities; 3. The recommended rehabilitation would cost $10,651,798 (adjusting for inflation, more than $14 million). Since 2010, spending on the facility has been anemic, amounting to $0 in several years, and no efforts to create a plan to make the required improvements have been undertaken.
Despite these facts, Mr. Feiner has repeatedly stated that the facility is in fine shape. He claims that small maintenance expenditures have cured the faults detailed by the engineer and that the 12-year-old report is out of date and should be ignored. His assurances are unconvincing when you consider the strong language in the engineer’s report, which states, “The structural integrity of this building [the Main Filter Building] is highly questionable. The building is significantly deteriorating. Large voids are present in the walls. Structural steel is severely rusted. Corrosion of steel is evident.”
Since the report was published, the most significant capital expenditure at the AVP has been the replacement of the pool lining — hardly a comprehensive cure for the severe deficiencies listed. Deteriorating facilities do not fix themselves. The AVP is 12 years closer to condemnation since the report, and the frequent closures of the facility over the past few summers indicate that the end is near. This is a serious problem that is not going away. Inaction will amplify the costs to residents, and the town does not appear to have a plan.
Greenburgh inexplicably does not publish a long-term capital spending plan, so the community has no guidance as to when the expected investments to this facility might occur, how much it might cost, or how costs will be financed. Direct questions to Mr. Feiner about his plan continue to go unanswered.
Mr. Feiner should make good on his invitation for Edgemont to participate in town government by outlining a plan for the AVP. Residents should contact Mr. Feiner at pfeiner@greenburghny.com or 914-989-1540 to demand answers. The Scarsdale Inquirer, as a news organization, could be a leader here by asking the hard questions about the AVP to hold the town accountable and inform readers.
DAVID DEPIETTO
Walbrooke Road
