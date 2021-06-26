Thanks to The Scarsdale Inquirer for bringing attention to Critical Race Theory (CRT) and how it is spreading through America’s K-12 schools. In last month’s webinar featuring Peter Wood, president of the National Association of Scholars, he described how CRT developed in academia and he warned about the potential damage that it could do to children and society.
But the Inquirer’s editorial [“Divided we fail,” June 18] got a few things wrong. CRT didn’t burst upon K-12 schools because of the death of George Floyd; it had been percolating for decades in universities. Briefly, CRT starts on the presumptions that America is systemically racist and that individuals are either oppressors or victims based on the color of their skin. Due to negative reactions from parents, CRT was repackaged as Culturally Responsive-Sustaining education (CR-S) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). It was popularized as “white fragility” and “anti-racism.”
New York State’s efforts to introduce CR-S kicked off in January 2018 when the Board of Regents convened a panel of experts to establish policies. NYU’s Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and the Transformation of Schools drafted a guidance document. In May 2021, the Regents approved a framework for DEI, stating, “the Board is ready to address the long history of racism and bigotry, and the corrosive impact they have had on every facet of American life.”
While CR-S’s stated intention is to create an educational environment in which students of different racial, ethnic and linguistic backgrounds can feel free to share their stories and opinions, in practice it has had precisely the opposite effect in some schools. Students in New York’s private and public schools have been segregated by race and asked to acknowledge white privilege or victimhood. Consultants have been brought into schools to conduct racial audits. In New York City and Loudoun County, Virginia, school officials have sought to shut down advanced programs because too many students from the wrong races were winning seats through merit.
Parents and teachers in New York City’s private schools, including Dalton, Brearley and Fieldston, have spoken out about how these policies are hurting children. At school board meetings this spring, parents of all races in New York, Texas, Virginia and elsewhere have rebelled against this misguided pedagogy because they believe in the principle espoused by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that individuals should be judged by the content of their character, not by the color of their skin. They, as do most Americans, believe that a colorblind society is the best way for all children to achieve their potential.
So, circling back to Dr. Wood and his analysis of CRT, it is not divisive to point out CRT’s rigid, illiberal pedagogy. It is critical that we protect our educational institutions from promoting a social theory that tries to divide us by race and ethnicity. The traditional liberal approach to evaluating the merits of competing ideas is essential to producing thoughtful and educated citizens capable of independent thought and action.
LINDA R. KILLIAN
Forest Lane
(1) comment
It may be wrong to force children to learn that they are either oppressors or victims, but I do not believe that is what is being taught in our Scarsdale schools. Diversity and inclusion is in the curriculum to teach tolerance for and inclusion of others who are different from oneself. That is a laudable goal. In addition, there is a history of racial discrimination in the United States that needs to be taught to our children. Covering it up is the wrong approach. There is history of slavery, reconstruction, Jim Crow, redlining, Japanese internment, war on Native Americans, etc., all of which is sordid, but part of the true history of the United States. Mr. Wood is advancing the idea that those subjects should not be taught, which is very destructive. Those who do not understand the mistakes of the past are bound to repeat them.
