Members of the Edgemont Incorporation Committee are celebrating the tabling of legislation that would have required petitioners to file a financial impact statement vetted by the New York State comptroller. It was denied a floor vote by Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins. The EIC hired a lobbyist to help quash the bill.
The bill, introduced by Sen. James Skoufis of Rockland County and Assemblyman Fred Thiele of Suffolk County, was designed to update the 100-year-old incorporation law to take into consideration the financial impact on both the community seeking to incorporate as well as the surrounding community. The bill also eliminated the requirement of submitting a list of regular inhabitants (including those under 18), making it much easier to file a valid petition. Compiling this list has been problematic for the EIC as it was one of the bases for the first petition being rejected and was problematic the second time as well.
It is curious why the EIC fought against legislation that actually made it easier to file their petition and required something they claim to have done anyway. What is it about their financials that they don’t want the New York State comptroller to opine on? What is it they don’t want the public to know?
That is easy to answer. Despite its attempts to spin the facts, the EIC should know full well that covering a minimum $3 million in additional annual expense as a result of incorporation could require paying significantly less for municipal services, eliminating approximately $2 million in Edgemont tax dollars that now go to Theodore Young Community Center and Parks and Rec (including the town pool), and renegotiating how much Edgemont pays for other municipal services such as the police. This would shift the financial burden for these services to the remainder of Unincorporated Greenburgh, if the town acquiesced. If the town stands firm, Edgemont runs the risk of losing some or all of the fine services it currently receives from the town, including police, EMS and snow removal.
Jeff Sherwin clearly telegraphed the EIC’s intent to renegotiate the cost of these services when he stated the following in last week’s Inquirer: “We have been asking for years for the town to provide us with basic cost of service information so that we could demonstrate why incorporation would not harm Greenburgh in the way the town claims, they won’t provide it.” That information for Unincorporated Greenburgh is readily available in the town budget. What they are looking for is cost of service for Edgemont. The likely reason the EIC wants it is as a basis for negotiation. The EIC knows that under a cost of service model, Edgemont would pay significantly less than it pays now. That is because town expenses are allocated on property values (which Edgemont’s are significantly higher), not cost of service.
Too bad the EIC and Tasha Young failed to support such a good bill.
Hugh Schwartz
Sherwood Place
