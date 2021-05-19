The EIC set out five years ago to offer Edgemont residents the opportunity to vote on a different form of governance for our community of approximately 7,500 residents.
We believed then, as now, that obtaining the incorporated status long enjoyed by Greenburgh’s existing six villages would benefit Edgemont in many ways, including electing a mayor and village board of Edgemont residents directly accountable to us; controlling the spending of our tax dollars; and forming Edgemont-focused land use and zoning committees that have actual authority.
In addition, we were — and remain — aspirational about the endless possibilities of an Edgemont governed by Edgemonters. What if, over time, we had the power to decide for ourselves whether to create parks or other facilities and amenities that would keep people in the community longer? To improve Central Avenue? We firmly believe Edgemont can be more than just a school district.
Some residents oppose incorporation, as evidenced by letters to the editor in the past couple of weeks. We respond to a few of their assertions below:
— Only a “small and vocal hard-core group” supports a referendum. In fact, several thousand residents have signed petitions in favor of holding a vote. We are preparing a new petition, so it will soon become clear how many people still support voting on this issue. Without signatures from at least 20% of the community’s qualified voters, the petition won’t go forward. And without a subsequent majority vote in favor of incorporating, Edgemont won’t become a village.
— An incorporated Edgemont would be “hijacked” by a well-funded group of residents. Under New York law, the village of Edgemont would be governed by an elected mayor and board of trustees.
— A village would be an “experiment.” The majority of Greenburgh’s residents already live in one of its six villages (Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Elmsford, Hastings, Irvington and Tarrytown). In total, there are 23 villages in Westchester, and more than 500 statewide. This isn’t a new idea.
— Edgemont would buy town services “at a significant discount” to the detriment of the remainder of unincorporated Greenburgh. We have demonstrated that an incorporated Edgemont could pay for major services (e.g. police, public works) with village revenues at Edgemont’s current rate of contribution to the town budget and substantially mitigate the budgetary impact on Greenburgh.
— Edgemont should address its governance concerns through the town political process. We’ve tried that. In both the 2013 and 2019 elections for town supervisor, Edgemont — which represents only 8% of the townwide electorate — voted overwhelmingly against decades-long incumbent Paul Feiner, but Feiner received lopsided majorities outside of Edgemont.
We think it’s healthy to analyze, discuss and debate these and many other topics relating to the merits of Edgemont’s potential incorporation. In our view, Edgemont residents deserve the chance to determine our fate in the same manner allowed by the current laws under which 500-plus existing New York villages were formed. We trust our neighbors to consider the issues and make an informed judgment, and we will continue working to give them that opportunity.
Jon Lewis
Mark Rosenblatt
Jeff Sherwin
Edgemont Incorporation Committee
