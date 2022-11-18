Given all the recent talk about fraud in our elections, I decided I wanted to see “how the sausage was made” by signing up to be an election worker. I did a couple-hour online training classes, as well as a four-hour in-person class to learn how to use the Poll Pad (just an iPad that has each voter’s information on it and no access to any other applications) and the voting machines. After I was “qualified” to work on Election Day, I waited to see if there was a spot for me. I was willing to serve anywhere in Westchester, and fortunately I was assigned to Election District 4 at Fox Meadow School.

As Election Day approached, my excitement was building. I told friends and family about my job and received lots of questions: Will you be paid? I think so, but not sure how much. Are you nervous? Maybe if I were doing it in Arizona, but I am not worried about Scarsdale. How will you know what to do? I’m sure I’ll be able to figure it out and the Board of Elections is very accessible on Election Day.

