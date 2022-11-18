Given all the recent talk about fraud in our elections, I decided I wanted to see “how the sausage was made” by signing up to be an election worker. I did a couple-hour online training classes, as well as a four-hour in-person class to learn how to use the Poll Pad (just an iPad that has each voter’s information on it and no access to any other applications) and the voting machines. After I was “qualified” to work on Election Day, I waited to see if there was a spot for me. I was willing to serve anywhere in Westchester, and fortunately I was assigned to Election District 4 at Fox Meadow School.
As Election Day approached, my excitement was building. I told friends and family about my job and received lots of questions: Will you be paid? I think so, but not sure how much. Are you nervous? Maybe if I were doing it in Arizona, but I am not worried about Scarsdale. How will you know what to do? I’m sure I’ll be able to figure it out and the Board of Elections is very accessible on Election Day.
Nov. 8 arrived, and I set my alarm for 4 a.m.(!) I arrived before 5 a.m. at Fox Meadow where I met three other District 4 workers. We set up our stations, making sure everything was secured, tagged numbers from the voting machine and ballots were recorded. Then we began our 16-hour shift.
We had a steady flow of voters throughout the day — with more people working from home, there is no rush of people wanting to vote before commuting to and from New York City — and the time went quickly.
Each election district is staffed by two Democratic Party people and two Republican Party people. We got along nicely, conversation was easy and I felt like I left with three new friends.
The opportunity for fraudulent votes seemed almost impossible. While New York is not a state that checks ID (e.g., driver’s licenses), we did ask for address and date of birth and we verified each signature. Could someone vote for someone else? Maybe, though it would be a one-off kind of thing, not a massive vote-swaying operation. The voting machines are not connected to the internet, so there really is no way to tamper with the ballots once they have been cast.
Before I knew it, it was 9 p.m. and the polls closed. How quickly the day had passed. Once again, we counted everything, secured the voting machine, locked up all the unused ballots and readied everything for pick up by the Board of Elections.
In spite of working 16 hours, I left energized! I saw many old Scarsdale friends, I made some new ones and I satisfied myself that there is not widespread fraud in our election system. I was proud to have served my community in this way and look forward to doing it again next year. I am a firm believer that democracy is the best system there is. We must do everything we can to protect it.
