The upcoming November 2020 election is a high stakes moment in our nation’s history. The June primary preview didn’t go so well. Many of us are concerned that the November election will also suffer the same fate.
The article in the Inquirer [“Officials consider options for fall election,” Aug. 7], while capturing many of the facts, did not convey the correct tone. The primary election was poorly planned and poorly executed. The poor showing was abetted by the board of elections’ (BOE) documented illegalities and irregularities. Citizen outrage fueled the need for the creation by the board of legislators (BOL) of the Election Information Task Force, the public hearing, the testimony of voting advocates and the Committee of the Whole meeting as well as the offer of assistance by the county executive.
Three hundred and sixty-three polling sites were consolidated into 63 polling sites for the primary. Here in Scarsdale we were shielded from this consolidation. Scarsdale had a dedicated polling site for about 70% of its election districts. The line at Fox Meadow was finished shortly after 9 p.m. Some Mamaroneck voters stood in line for four hours to vote. Yonkers, the largest locality in the county with a population of approximately 200,000 people, had only nine polling sites and long lines.
The BOE, contrary to the election law, mailed notices of polling sites far past legal deadlines and did not adequately notify voters that their polling site had changed. This illegality was on top of notices with wrong addresses and corrections with wrong addresses.
More egregiously, the BOE refused to publicize the existence of “voting centers” during early voting. By law, a Westchester voter is permitted to vote anywhere in the county during early voting; no polling sites are “assigned.” But the BOE has said shamelessly in front of the BOL that it will not publicize that fact, because it doesn’t want too many voters showing up in White Plains to vote on their lunch hour.
Finally, the Inquirer article did not cover the denouement: on Thursday, July 30, the BOL agreed to pay about $3 million to buy new voting machines, in the midst of a $250 million deficit, that experts say has a security flaw which renders post election audits void and meaningless. The BOL says these machines are absolutely necessary to conduct the November election. Activists say the county has sufficient inventory in its warehouse to administer the November election.
The BOE acts in an opaque and nontransparent manner. Unfortunately, New York election law does not give the BOL and the county executive the tools to supervise the BOE; the BOL’s sole power is the power of the purse, which it fails to use.
On Aug. 11, the State Senate and State Assembly held a joint public hearing on “Elections in a Pandemic: A Review of the 2020 Primaries.” During the hearing, we learned that New York City was able to open 95% of its election districts during the June primary. Westchester Elections Commissioner Reginald Lafayette was a no show. Another flagrant instance of the disregard that the BOE holds for elected officials and the public.
MYRA SAUL
Lincoln Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.