This year marks a change in the typical school board election. In normal years, any resident wishing to run for a seat on the school board would be required to gather a number of signatures to qualify for the ballot. Gov. Andrew Cuomo suspended this hurdle this year due to the pandemic. It was thus easier for a declared candidate to be placed on the ballot.
We welcome the opportunity for greater choice in our elections, however, this year we are presented with a stark choice for school board. There is no question that Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez has spent significant time volunteering for causes in Scarsdale. We are concerned that her comments are often critical and acerbic. We are also troubled by her mailed flyer, which refers to “endorsements in the Scarsdale Inquirer.” The Scarsdale Inquirer has chosen to endorse Amber Yusuf and Robert Klein, not Ms. Kirkendall-Rodríguez. We believe that Ms. Kirkendall-Rodríguez should have provided attribution to the quotes so that it was clear they were personal endorsements. This is the attention to detail that she espouses.
The following email exchange, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, further demonstrates our concerns. On March 8, Scarsdale Superintendent Thomas Hagerman sent an email to district families informing them of the decision to close all schools. The email was sent the day the district received information of a staff member’s positive COVID-19 test result. The Westchester County Health Department suggested the closure of schools and the district appropriately followed its advice. Ms. Kirkendall-Rodríguez replied to the email as follows, “This is incredible. This is SO disruptive to people who are in the labor force. Where are the science and math to back this up?” Instead of supporting a decision suggested by medical professionals, Ms. Kirkendall-Rodríguez’s reaction was to accuse the district of failing to act properly.
While we understand the disruption to families by the decision to close the schools, protecting the health and safety of our children simply must come before the convenience of working parents. We are surprised and concerned that an individual running for school board does not agree. When Dr. Hagerman responded that the district was simply following the advice of the Department of Health, Ms. Kirkendall-Rodríguez further responded, “Are schools going to shut down now every time that people die of flu, traffic accidents, or gun shootings… what happened to the math that Scarsdale schools allegedly espouse? And what about empathy…there is no empathy for people in the labor force…”
Once again, we are extremely concerned that Ms. Kirkendall-Rodríguez’s first thought is for the inconvenience suffered by working parents and not the health and safety of our children. This type of reactive rhetoric has no place on our school board. Her claim to take in all evidence and provide considered advice seems more aspirational, but when confronted with something she does not support, Ms. Kirkendall-Rodríguez becomes reactive and accusatory. She does not gather evidence before responding but forms her opinion quickly. We believe she does not have the appropriate disposition, perspective and thoughtfulness that she claims. Her own words make her a bad choice for school board.
ROGER NEUSTADT
Scarsdale Coalition for Safer Schools
(1) comment
Did The Inquirer Editor or Editorial Board fact check this letter? Mr. Neustadt inadvertently or intentionally left out certain parts of communications between Dr. Hagerman and me when the superintendent checked in to see if he had answered all my questions.
To: Mayra Rodriguez Valladares, MRV Associates
Cc: Vicki Presser ; Board of Education
Subject: Re: Important Coronavirus Update 3/7/2020 (3)
Dear Mayra,
I wanted to make sure that we closed the look with you on all your emails to the District and Board. I
believe we have addressed this issue in multiple daily updates. The timing had to do with the notification that we received the positive test result and time to confer with the Westchester County
Health Department. The closure dates were recommended by the Director of the Westchester County
Health Department, along with her Infectious Disease Specialist.
Best,
Thomas
Date: March 12, 2020 at 10:36 AM
To: Thomas Hagerman thagerman@scarsdaleschools.org
Cc: Vicki Presser vpresser@scarsdaleschools.org, Board of Education boardofed@scarsdaleschools.org
Yes, I was very satisfied with your explanation. Thank you to your colleagues and you for all you are doing to keep us informed.
Best regards,
Mayra
