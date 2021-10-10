After careful study of the proposed County Ethics Code, the League of Women Voters of Westchester wholeheartedly endorses this sensible referendum, and thanks the county leadership for its thorough examination and expansion of the existing County Ethics Code.
The 2021 referendum reflects the complexity of our society, taking into account Westchester’s increased diversity, and making public officials responsible for recognizing that complexity and diversity. It also recognizes the inherent honesty of most public officials, seeks to guide them, and focuses on prevention of any possible wrongdoing.
In any organization ethical behavior does not simply happen. It is the product of clear and direct communication of behavioral expectations, modeled from the top and demonstrated by example. The success of county government is dependent upon the trust and confidence earned from employees, independent contractors, suppliers and residents. Government credibility increases by adhering to commitments, displaying honesty and integrity and reaching county goals solely through honorable conduct.
In this revision there are some issues that either were never addressed in the previous code or were only very lightly touched on. For instance, using detailed language it prohibits nepotism in any way. It prohibits the use of a county employee’s position to solicit funds (such as campaign funds) or to influence the awarding of contracts. It mandates once-a-quarter meetings of the board of ethics to ensure prompt review of possible issues, and provides whistleblower protections. It provides for initial and ongoing ethics training as well as the creation of a written ethics guide for all county employees, whether full time or independent contractors. It requires annual financial disclosures by holders of a comprehensive range of specified positions, full time, part time and volunteer.
This revision importantly changes the makeup of the board of ethics, which formerly had been appointed solely by the county executive. Now, of its seven members, five will be appointed for five-year staggered terms by the county executive and two for two-year staggered terms by the chair of the board of legislators, with one of those being an elected or appointed officer or employee of the county. This changes the relationship between the county executive and the board of legislators. Therefore, the proposed Ethics Code revision is a proposition on the ballot Nov. 2.
Voter education is a must. The League of Women Voters of Westchester endeavors to assist with that by providing this statement to support Westchester County Proposition One.
Kathy Meany
President, LWV Westchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.