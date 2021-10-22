There is an important election this November. The Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee encourages all voters to cast their ballots for the Democratic ticket and vote “yes” on all five state constitutional propositions and the single Westchester County proposition.
To help educate voters, this letter will describe the credentials of each of the five Democratic judicial candidates, and the propositions and why each deserves your vote.
Voters will have the opportunity to vote on five State Supreme Court judges. The State Supreme Court is the state’s trial court with general jurisdiction, which means that judges hear a variety of civil and criminal cases.
The five Democratic candidates all are qualified to serve as Supreme Court judges, have the requisite judicial temperament, and are pro-choice.
Justice Robert M. Berliner currently serves as a Supreme Court Justice and has served in this capacity since 2008.
Judge Christie L. D’Alessio, currently the town judge in Greenburgh, is an Acting Justice in several other nearby areas as well. Judge D’Alessio is the principal law clerk for a Westchester County Court judge and previously served as an attorney in the Westchester County attorney’s office.
Thomas R. Davis has practiced law for more than 29 years, primarily as a litigator. He is a well-known advocate for, and involved with, the disabled community and related organizations.
James L. Hyer, current president of the Westchester Bar Association, is a seasoned litigator and a human rights advocate. He is the administrative law judge for the Westchester Human Rights Commission and the corporation counsel for the county’s Legal Aid Society.
Judge Thomas Quinones, a City Court Judge in Yonkers, previously served as a support magistrate in Manhattan Family Court and as the executive associate general counsel in the New York City Human Resources Administration, Office of Legal Affairs, Office of the General Counsel.
The Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee endorses the passage of all five New York State constitutional propositions.
Proposition 1 amends the apportionment and redistricting process. This proposition would change many of the technical details of this process. For example, incarcerated people must be counted as residents of their last place of residence, not their place of incarceration. Most significantly, the legislature’s vote to approve maps submitted by the Independent Redistricting Commission can change from a two-thirds supermajority to a simple majority.
Proposition 2 establishes the rights of New Yorkers to clean air, clean water and a healthful environment.
Proposition 3 eliminates the requirement to register to vote 10 days in advance of an election. Consequently, if passed, this proposition permits “same day as the election” voter registration. The legislature will have to enact legislation for this to become law.
Proposition 4 authorizes “no excuse” absentee ballot voting.
Proposition 5 increases the jurisdiction of the New York Civil Court from $25,000 to $50,000.
The Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee also endorses the passage of the Westchester proposition, which requires the county to create a new and comprehensive code of ethics and disclosure requirements.
Mark Lewis
B. Kathleen Munguia
Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee
Delegates to the 2021 New York State
9th Judicial District Democratic Nominating Convention
