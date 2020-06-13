On June 7 Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided further updates on the June 9 school board and budget vote as well as the June 23 primary election.
The school board and budget vote was to be conducted by absentee ballot only, with ballots due by June 9. School districts were working within very short time frames and many voters did not have ample time to complete and mail in the ballots.
Gov. Cuomo’s June 7 executive order extends the deadline to June 16. Completed absentee ballots must be received via mail in the Scarsdale School district clerk’s office by June 16 to be counted in the election.
A recording of the League of Women Voters Scarsdale’s May 31 virtual candidate forum for the school board election can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2YhKsMe.
On a larger scale, on June 23, voters registered to a political party will have the opportunity to vote in primary elections for the office of president of the United States, members of Congress and the Westchester County district attorney’s office.
Due to COVID-19 and by executive order, all voters eligible to vote in the primaries were mailed applications for an absentee ballot. Voters have the opportunity to apply for an absentee ballot and vote by mail for these primaries if they so choose by selecting “temporary illness” on the application form, which includes “the potential for contraction of the COVID-19 virus.” The completed application must be postmarked by June 16. Voters will then receive via mail the absentee ballot itself.
Gov. Cuomo recently signed legislation extending the deadline to submit absentee ballots until the day of the election, June 23. To be counted, absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 23.
Direct any questions regarding the absentee ballot application to the Westchester County Board of Elections at 914-995-5285 or boe-westabsentee@westchestergov.com.
Vote 411.org is a helpful ballot information resource for voters. In addition, voters can find details about their voter registration and whether they are registered to a political party at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.
The League of Women Voters also hosted virtual candidate forums for some of the upcoming primary elections. Voters can view recordings online and on Scarsdale Public Television; check the Scarsdale Public Television schedule for viewing times.
The majority of Scarsdale is represented by Congressional District 16. LWVW hosted a virtual candidate forum on June 7 for the candidates running in the Democratic primary in Congressional District 16. The event can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/426842509.
A few residences in Scarsdale are represented by Congressional District 17, which will conduct both a Republican and a Democratic primary. The League of Women Voters Westchester (LWVW) hosted a virtual candidate forum for the Democratic primary in Congressional District 17 on May 21; https://bit.ly/3eJsybV.
The league did not conduct a virtual candidate forum for the Republican primary in Congressional District 17 because the candidates did not accept the league’s invitation to participate.
In addition to the congressional primary races, there will be a Democratic primary for the Westchester County district attorney’s office. On May 28, LWVW hosted a virtual candidate forum, which can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3dvNtyJ.
In-person voting will also be available for primary voters; detailed information will be forthcoming from the board of elections.
For more information see https://bit.ly/36ZzJdu.
Or contact League of Women Voters’ voter service at LWVSVoterService@gmail.com.
ALISSA BAUM
RONNY HERSCH
BEATRICE SEVCIK
Voter Service co-chairs
League Of Women Voters Scarsdale
