The following letter sent to Mayor Marc Samwick is reprinted here at the writer’s request.
I am out of town so I missed the presentation on the two projects that are being proposed for the Freightway garage area.
I could not find any information on this: Will 10% be affordable housing?
As a former educational planner for the New York City Department of City Planning, who used to estimate the number of children that new housing would produce, this is my estimate on the number of students that these projects may produce:
Avalon: 0 students from 27 studio apartments, up to 30 students from 59 one-bedroom apartments, 75 students from 75 two-bedroom apartments and 38 students from 19 three-bedroom apartments, for a total of 143 students from 180 units.
LCOR: I could not find a breakdown by apartment size so I extrapolated by 1.58 based on the number of apartments from Avalon and assumed it would be proportional. Therefore my numbers are as follows: 0 students from 43 studio apartments, 46 students from 93 one-bedroom apartments, 119 students from 119 two-bedroom apartments, and 60 students from 30 three-bedroom apartments, for a total of 225 students based on 285 apartments.
Can our schools absorb this number of students spread out over 12 grades for an average of 12 students per grade from Avalon and approximately 19 students per grade from LCOR?
For the Avalon plan, we would need about two-thirds of a classroom, and for LCOR one classroom per grade — if the students are divided equally per grade. Usually the number of students is not distributed evenly. There is usually a higher number of students in the lower grades and a lower number in the upper grades when new housing is built.
If you have any questions about my numbers you can reach me at 400-6800 or email me at markannlewis@msn.com.
MARK LEWIS
Brewster Road
