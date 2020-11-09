In a letter last week, my friend Donald Nawi advanced a justification for the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court [“Republicans going forward with justice’s nomination is justified,” Oct. 30]. His rationale is based on a principle familiar to this administration: realpolitik. That is politics based on practical advantages rather than ethical objectives. It embodies the use of whatever means are at hand to accomplish the desired ends, no matter what moral values are sacrificed in the process.
I suggest that higher and better principles should have obtained to prevent the appointment, at least until after the election. One is noblesse oblige. In a democracy, this is the obligation of our leaders to lead by example and to care for those who placed them in leadership positions. The president, vice president and our 100 senators are our highest elected officials. Their conduct sets an example for the rest of the country, and it should be above moral and ethical reproach. Yet slightly more than half of the senators have repeatedly knuckled under to outrageous autocratic actions and demagogic twitters and speech of President Donald Trump and his administration. And those senators have bottled up countless legislative measures to help the American people. Their enabling of the Barrett confirmation was another ignoring of the wishes of the American people.
Importantly, these senators did not keep the promises they made in 2016 when they blocked President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. That was nine months before the 2016 election, when no votes had been cast. At the time of the Barrett elevation, more than 60 million Americans had already voted and the election was a week away. In 2016, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham justified their refusal to consider Judge Garland by saying that in a year when presidential elections were nine months or less away, a presidential choice for the Supreme Court should never be advanced or confirmed, and that they would honor that principle in the future. Yet this year, they went back on their word. Democracy is a fragile thing, and cannot long survive if its leaders dishonor their promises and advance toward autocracy.
The appointment of Justice Barrett has flaunted the sound principle that the American people, through this election, should have a voice in the court’s makeup. Justice Barrett’s legal philosophy appears to fly in the face of a woman’s right to choose, protection or enlargement of Obamacare, increased environmental protection, and the right of every American to vote and have their vote counted — all principles favored in our country.
WILLIAM S. GREENAWALT
Lewis Avenue, Hartsdale
(0) comments
