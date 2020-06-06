Like many members of this great community, my husband and I chose to raise our African American family in Scarsdale because of the school district’s commitment to excellence in education. But we also moved here to ensure that our children would grow up in a progressive town with a sense of community and belonging. Those ideals were challenged years ago when my husband was approached inside the Starbucks in our village. The man who approached my husband asked if the two small boys in a double stroller, who at that time were about 1 and 3 years old, were our sons. When my husband proudly affirmed, the gentleman explained that he was a criminal attorney, handed my husband his business card, and advised that he keep it because, he said, we would need it one day.
Throughout the past several months, our community has been challenged by an unraveling of society due to the global pandemic and its direct impact on our everyday lives. Since the death of George Floyd on May 25, societal issues around race have reached a pinnacle of despair and a level of complexity that must be thoughtfully addressed by home and school partnerships.
The Fox Meadow PTA is dedicated to promoting diversity, inclusion and equality. This year, the organization worked with the Scarsdale School District to support the purchase of a diverse library of books that focus on the important topics of diversity and inclusion. The Multicultural Committee strives to highlight diversity and multiculturalism through education and exposure and will hopefully continue to bring those experiences into the school each year.
However, we can and must do more. Together, we as parents and members of this great community must continue to push past our individual comfort zones to begin breaking down barriers that have existed far too long in America.
My emotions are best summed up in the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who said, “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
Please join me in speaking out against racism and promoting inclusion in our school and community. We have to start somewhere and I choose to start here.
KELLI HALYARD
Wayside Lane
